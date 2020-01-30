Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $166.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.62 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

