Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.