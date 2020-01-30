Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

