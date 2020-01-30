Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Westrock by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after buying an additional 799,557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Westrock by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 503,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 425,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after acquiring an additional 357,491 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,608,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,200,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRK stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

