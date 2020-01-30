Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $100.97 and a 1-year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised SAP to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

