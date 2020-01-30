Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,010 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,010 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,027,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of OCSL opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 62,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $329,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,232,678.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $201,498.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.