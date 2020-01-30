Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Envestnet by 7.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson raised their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $314,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,089.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,368 shares of company stock worth $16,625,830. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $75.64.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.