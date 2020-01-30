Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

LHX opened at $223.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $148.30 and a 12-month high of $225.85.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

