Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 669,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $108,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $181.77 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 193.37, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.03.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,514 shares of company stock valued at $71,168,598 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.