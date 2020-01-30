Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,956,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,269,000 after purchasing an additional 195,568 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,361 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,625,000 after buying an additional 486,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 309,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 82,494 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

MIC stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

