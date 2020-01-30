Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 7,560 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 35.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 880,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,934,000 after acquiring an additional 451,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 140,148 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

NYSE MTDR opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

