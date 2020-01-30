Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,858 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,312,000 after acquiring an additional 705,176 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,466.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

