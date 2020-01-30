Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $163.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average of $157.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

