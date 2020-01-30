Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,982 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.27 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.