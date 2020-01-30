Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2,332.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

NYSE:BTT opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

