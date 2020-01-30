Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $86.72 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

