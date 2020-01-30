Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $300.15 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $242.88 and a 52-week high of $305.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

