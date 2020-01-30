Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.92 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $32,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 815,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after acquiring an additional 94,811 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,405,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

