Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $93.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $93,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $201.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.93 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

