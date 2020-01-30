Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,562 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $182.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average is $166.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.79 and a 12 month high of $185.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

