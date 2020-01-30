Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,970 Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 175,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 17.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 144,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.