Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,528 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

C stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.