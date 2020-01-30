Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,573 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

