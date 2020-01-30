CLS (LON:CLI) Price Target Raised to GBX 310

CLS (LON:CLI) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CLI stock opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.61) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.31. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 126,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £349,020 ($459,116.02).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

