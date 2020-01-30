Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 20.3% in January

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 805,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CNA stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Cna Financial has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $50.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). Cna Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cna Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cna Financial in the second quarter valued at $9,054,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 120,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,471,000 after acquiring an additional 108,887 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 111,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.