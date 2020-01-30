Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $380,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,520,000 after buying an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,258,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

