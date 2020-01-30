Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Short Interest Update

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,288,000 after buying an additional 65,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coherent by 24.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Coherent by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Coherent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 183,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Coherent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 130,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $150.05 on Thursday. Coherent has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.29.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

