Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,429 shares of company stock worth $8,207,116 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $15,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.39 million, a PE ratio of -59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

