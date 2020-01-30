Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

