Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

