Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

