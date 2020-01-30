Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Comcast stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

