Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.75

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.73, with a volume of 26685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cominar REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -12.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.43.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

