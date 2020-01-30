Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $106.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.70. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.