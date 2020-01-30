Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.40

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 183918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,463.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 324,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 737,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

