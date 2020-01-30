Conning Inc. Acquires 12,255 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after buying an additional 527,421 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 59,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.