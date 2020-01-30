Conning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSE UTF opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

