Conning Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after buying an additional 473,574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,616,000. Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,675,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $163.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

