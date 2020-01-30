Conning Inc. Buys 380 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $282.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

