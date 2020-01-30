Conning Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,445 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

