Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,258 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $24,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

