Conning Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,397 shares of company stock valued at $40,005,983. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

