Conning Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Conning Inc. raised its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 2,043.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 154,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

