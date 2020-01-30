Conning Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $333.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.90 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.62. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.