Conning Inc. Has $37.32 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,396 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.22% of Nucor worth $37,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 85.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Nucor’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

