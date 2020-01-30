Conning Inc. Has $46.04 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,000. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 33,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $115.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

