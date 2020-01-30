Conning Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after buying an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,007,000 after buying an additional 1,275,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,895,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

