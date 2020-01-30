Conning Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $536.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.82 and a 12-month high of $547.35. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

