Conning Inc. Purchases 6,821 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Conning Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.09% of Kimberly Clark worth $41,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.20. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

