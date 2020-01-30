Conning Inc. Raises Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.30% of Principal Financial Group worth $45,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

